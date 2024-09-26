Weekly UAE museum and gallery guide: Van Gogh in Dubai and Arab masterpieces in Sharjah

A diverse line-up of art is on show this weekend including group shows, retrospectives and debut solo exhibitions. Highlights include the last chance to experience a digital reimagining of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/03/10/rare-van-gogh-fetches-millions-at-dutch-art-fair/" target="_blank">Vincent van Gogh’s </a>art and life, a homage to the late Syrian artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/09/16/leila-nseir-syrian-artist/" target="_blank">Leila Nseir</a> and a celebration of Arab art from more than 60 creatives in the region. This is the last weekend where you can experience the work of one of the most famous and influential artistic figures in history at the Theatre of Digital Arts. Being van Gogh takes the work of the artist and reimagines his more famous images into 360-degree projections for viewers to observe and walk through. The experience not only allows viewers to be immersed in Van Gogh’s works physically but aspects of the artist's life and milestones are reflected in the digital storytelling of the exhibition. <i>Until September 30; Toda, Souk Madinat, Dubai</i> The Sharjah Art Museum, in collaboration with the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts, presents Roots and Modernity: Contemporary Mediterranean Arab Art Exhibition, which features carefully selected artworks from 62 Arab artists. There are more than 80 pieces from across the Arab world in mediums such as drawing, painting, sculpture, ceramics and printmaking. The exhibition not only documents the trajectory of Arab art across the region but also reveals the varying stylistic influences on regional creatives – from traditional practices to international artistic movements. <i>Until November 24; Sharjah Art Museum</i> Saudi artist Alia Ahmad’s first solo exhibition in the UAE, titled Aspects, is an exploration of her personal world and immediate environment. In intimately sized works, including both paintings and watercolours, Ahmad deconstructs and presents abstracted vegetal, floral and geometric shapes as well as other motifs inspired by nature, creating her own visual language. The works balance concepts of pattern making, embroidery and wall murals. Here, Ahmad also plays with notions of infinite geometry and boundless space. <i>Until October 22; Lawrie Shabibi, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai</i> Ayyam Gallery's new exhibition presents the best of Nseir, whose vibrant oeuvre is a testament to the rich tapestry of her culture. Deeply rooted in humanist concerns and feminist thought – Nseir’s career was impacted by gender persecution and patriarchal attitudes – her work addresses themes of conflict, inequality and poverty. The exhibition showcases these complex themes through her vibrant, colourful works as well as her interplay between tradition and modernity. <i>Until November 12; Ayyam Gallery, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai</i>