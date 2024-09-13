A replica of Tintin Moon Rocket, which accompanied the Emirati astronaut Dr Sultan Al Neyadi into space, is on show at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center
A replica of Tintin Moon Rocket, which accompanied the Emirati astronaut Dr Sultan Al Neyadi into space, is on show at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center

Culture

Art & Design

Weekly UAE museum and gallery guide: Dirham-sized paintings, Randa Maddah's Hanging Garden

Plus, a group exhibition that is influenced by nature

Maan Jalal
Maan Jalal

September 13, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit