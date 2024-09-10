Giuseppe Verdi's masterpiece Aida will open the new season. Photo: Dubai Opera
Five operas set in ancient Egypt, from Aida to The Magic Flute

From melodrama to spiritual meditations, the civilisation has inspired composers for centuries

Saeed Saeed
September 10, 2024

