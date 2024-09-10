Five operas set in ancient Egypt, from Aida to The Magic Flute

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/08/30/dubai-opera-history-placido-domingo/" target="_blank">Dubai Opera</a> will kick off its latest season with a staging of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2022/10/27/abu-dhabi-festivals-lavish-co-production-aida-is-a-show-stopper-in-madrid/" target="_blank"><i>Aida</i></a><i> </i>by the Polish National Opera Orchestra on Friday. Hailed as a late-career masterpiece by Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi, it is part of a notable body of operas set in ancient Egypt. Whether as an actual setting or simply used for inspiration, operas have channelled the grandiosity and heritage of ancient civilisation for stories that stir the heart and mind. From comedic love triangles to existential meditations on spirituality and human nature, here are five operas set in ancient Egypt. Arguably the most popular opera set in ancient Egypt, <i>Aida</i> was created to celebrate the opening of Cairo's Khedivial Opera House in 1871. Set in an ancient Egypt convulsed by war, the opera follows a doomed love triangle of the titular enslaved Ethiopian princess Aida, Egyptian military commander Radames and the Pharaoh’s daughter Amneris. More than the simmering tension that comes with unrequited love, the trio's fraught relationships explore other internal conflicts between duty and desire and patriotism versus pride. Released during the height of the Orientalism movement, <i>Aida</i> typically views Egypt through an exotified lens with its grand royal courts, military parades, colourful animals and mystical ceremonies conducted by hooded high priests. The music complements the scenery with lavish orchestration and powerful arias such as <i>O Patria Mia</i> and <i>Celeste Aida</i> that are now considered staples of the genre. Premiering in Vienna in 1791 and set in a mythical land, the popular opera by Mozart and librettist Emanuel Schikaneder was inspired by ancient Egypt. The settings incorporate hallmarks such as the grand temples, columns and hieroglyphic symbols. The story follows a love-struck Prince Tamino who is tasked by the ill-intentioned Queen of the Night to rescue her daughter, Pamina, from the clutches of the high priest, Sarastro. What follows is a journey in which Tamino questions his motives and faith, until he eventually arrives at a newfound clarity. The fact these existential questions are explored in such a setting is not a coincidence, with ancient Egypt often depicted in operas as a place where enlightenment is sought and found. A modern exploration of the life of 14th century BC Egyptian pharaoh Akhenaten, the opera by US experimental composer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2023/10/03/philip-glass-koyaanisqatsi-nyu-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Philip Glass</a> infuses ancient Egyptian language into the libretto (or text of the opera), particularly in the choral performances of hymns and prayers reportedly attributed to Akhenaten himself. Premiering in the German city Stuttgart in 1984, the opera follows Akhenaten's nearly two-decade reign which had him build a city named after himself (now the modern-day archaeological site Amarna) and move ancient Egypt away from religious polytheism to the sun worship of heliolatry. The score maintains Glass's signature minimalism and the repetition is meant to mirror the cycle of the sun. The work continues to be staged in major venues, including New York's Metropolitan Opera in 2022. The cosmopolitanism of Alexandria under ancient Roman rule serves as the setting for this opera by French composer Jules Massenet. First staged in Paris in 1894, the piece follows the tumultuous and tragic relationship between idealist monk Athanael and proud courtesan Thais as he attempts to convert her to Christianity. The opera is known for one of the genre's greatest compositions, <i>The Meditation</i>. The mystical instrumental interlude tracks Thais's spiritual introspection and eventual awakening. A love triangle set in the royal courts of ancient Egypt is the backdrop for this opera by British-German composer Handel. Queen Berenice III of Egypt is being pushed to marry Prince Alessandro to cement her political power, despite being secretly in love with the nobleman Demetrio, who happens to be in love with the queen's sister Selene. The melodrama is backed by Western baroque score featuring important arias <i>Chi t’intende? oh Dio</i> and <i>Si, tra i ceppi</i> performed by Bernice and Alessandro respectively. The opera premiered in London's Covent Garden in 1737.