Fictional books spun out of films, TV shows and novels that you can read in real life

Sometimes the details that help make fictional stories so immersive take a life of their own beyond the pages they were born in.

For example, books read by characters within a novel are often spun off later and become stories of their own, allowing fans to take an even deeper journey into imaginary worlds.

Here are 13 books that have been published after beginning life as a bit-part detail in a novel, film or TV show.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them by J K Rowling

The Hogwarts textbook became its own book and film franchise. Photos: Bloomsbury; Warner Bros

The Harry Potter book series by J K Rowling is full of fascinating details that make the world of magic come alive. One of those details is the variety of books Hogwarts pupils study.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is one of those that not only captured the imagination of readers but one that Rowling actually wrote and released in 2001.

The encyclopedic guide to the magical beasts of the wizarding world by the fictional author Newt Scamander was then adapted into the film franchise of the same name.

The Secret Diary of Laura Palmer by Jennifer Lynch

The Secret Diary of Laura Palmer was written by Jennifer Lynch, daughter of director David Lynch and co-creator of Twin Peaks. Photos: Simon & Schuster UK; ABC

TV serial drama Twin Peaks enjoyed huge success in the 1990s.

Created by Mark Frost and David Lynch, the first season centred on FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper investigating the murder of high school student, Laura Palmer.

Spin-off novel The Secret Diary of Laura Palmer was published between seasons one and two to give fans more insight into the world of Twin Peaks and the psyche of Laura. It was written by Lynch’s daughter, Jennifer Lynch, and featured on The New York Times' bestseller list.

Bad Twin by Gary Troup

Sawyer, a divisive character on the show Lost, was frequently seen reading the novel Bad Twin, written by Gary Troup, a character on the show. Photos: Hyperion; Getty Images

James Ford, also known as Sawyer, was the anti-hero of the supernatural TV series Lost. Aside from his conniving and sarcastic traits, Sawyer was also a vivacious reader.

In one episode, he reads a manuscript for the fictional pulp noir mystery novel, Bad Twin, written by Gary Troup, a fictional author who was also a passenger on Oceanic Flight 815 that crashed on the island the characters are stuck on.

The novel follows the story of private investigator Paul Artisan, who is hired to find a man’s identical twin but finds himself in a complex world of conspiracy theories. Bad Twin was published in 2006 and written by ghostwriter Laurence Shames.

Murder, She Wrote by Jessica Fletcher

There are more than 50 novels by Jessica Fletcher, the main character of Murder, She Wrote. Photos: Penguin Rnadom House; CBS

Dame Angela Lansbury’s character Jessica Fletcher from Murder, She Wrote was one of the wittiest and lovable detectives of the 1980s and '90s. The retired English teacher, mystery writer and amateur detective wrote several novels under the name of JB Fletcher in the popular series.

More than 50 original novels have been written and published by the New American Library under the name of Jessica Fletcher, by several ghostwriters. While these novels weren’t featured in the series, they are extensions of the show where Fletcher is simultaneously writing the crime she is attempting to solve.

Look Out for the Little Guy by Scott Lang

Paul Rudd is known for his Marvel character Scott Lang, AKA Ant-Man. Photos: Autumn; Marvel Studios

No, this isn’t a memoir of actor Paul Rudd. It is a fictional memoir of his Marvel character Scott Lang also known as Ant-Man.

The Ant-Man trilogy isn't Marvel's most popular, though Lang remains one of the most relatable superheroes.

In his memoir, Lang shares how he balances being a real superhero and a divorced father while recounting what happened with the Avengers and Thanos.

A Woman First: First Woman: A Memoir by Selina Meyer

Julia Louis-Dreyfus played Selina Meyer, America's fictional vice president in the comedy Veep. Photos: Penguin Random House; HBO

Flawed, ambitious and hilarious, Selina Meyer is a fictional character portrayed by Julia Louis-Dreyfus in HBO's political satire series Veep.

Meyers is a politician and vice president of the US who, along with her team, attempts to create a legacy but often finds herself immersed in the absurdities of the inner workings of government.

Meyer's memoir is a first-person account in character where she shares with readers more of what they loved about her and her time in office.

Carry On by Rainbow Rowell

The fictional novel Carry On by Rainbow Rowell first appeared in the novel Fangirl. Photos: Macmillan Children's Books; St Martin's Griffin

Rainbow Rowell’s popular novel Fangirl is a story about the world of fan culture, particularly the protagonist Cath Avery’s obsession with a Harry Potter-inspired fan fiction series called Simon Snow.

When her protagonist and readers became equally enamoured with the fictional series, Rowell published Carry On in 2015, a stand-alone novel based on the story of Simon Snow and his magical adventures.

The Bro Code by Barney Stinson and Matt Kuhn

Barney Stinson, played by Neil Patrick Harris, 'wrote' The Bro Code, a book about male friendships. Photos: Pocket Books; CBS

Barney Stinson, played by Neil Patrick Harris, is an unforgettable character from the sitcom How I Met Your Mother.

Opinionated and manipulative with a love for expensive suits, he often refers to his personal philosophy also known as "the bro code". Fans of the series and Barney’s sense of humour can now refer to his witticisms in his manifesto. The book is a guidebook that explains the simple and complex rules for male friendship.

Ghosts from our Past by Erin Gilbert, Abby L Yates and Andrew Shaffer

The all-female reboot of Ghostbusters came out in 2016. Photos: Ebury Press; Columbia Pictures

Ghosts from Our Past is written by two fictional authors from the 2016 remake of Ghostbusters.

Abby L Yates and Eril Gilbert (played by Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig) and real-life author Andrew Shaffer have written an updated version of the paranormal book, which includes personal childhood experiences of ghosts as well as a history of the supernatural.

Charlie the Choo-Choo by Beryl Evans

Charlie the Choo-Choo was written by Stephen King under the name Beryl Evans. Photos: Simon & Schuster; Sony Pictures

Who would have thought that the master of horror, Stephen King, would turn to children’s books? Writing as Beryl Evans, King produced Charlie the Choo-Choo, a novel mentioned in The Waste Lands, a dark fantasy from his series The Dark Tower.

While the series is menacing with dark themes, the children’s book tells the story of Engineer Bob and his best friend Charlie, a train that has been brought to life.

Fire & Blood by George R R Martin

Fire and Blood by George R R Martin is mentioned in the original Game of Thrones novels and the HBO series. Photos: HarperVoyager; HBO

Any fan of the Game of Thrones books or HBO series knows that George R R Martin’s stories are immersive with long and detailed histories. So it may come as no surprise there are spin-off novels from the world of Westeros.

Fire and Blood is a novel that recounts the history of House Targaryen, and is referenced several times in the original A Song of Ice and Fire series, which consists of five published novels. Characters and events from the book are also mentioned in the TV series.

Fire and Blood was published in 2018 and was adapted into the HBO series House of the Dragon.

Pawnee: The Greatest Town in America by Leslie Knope

Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler, wrote a book about Pawnee, a fictional town where Parks and Recreation is set. Photos: BBC Books; NBC

Comedian Amy Poehler plays Leslie Knope in the political satire mockumentary Parks and Recreation.

This book is written in Knope’s voice and acts as a guidebook exploring the history, culture and landmarks of the fictional town of Pawnee in Indiana, building on many jokes from the popular show.

Tales of Beedle the Bard by J K Rowling

The Tales of Beedle the Bard is a collection of children's stories from the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Photos: Bloomsbury; Warner Bros

Harry Potter fans first learn about The Tales of Beedle the Bard in the final book in the series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, when Albus Dumbledore gives Hermione Granger a copy of the book in his will.

The book is a collection of five children’s fairytales from the wizarding world, which often have an important moral lesson. The book and one of the stories in it, The Tale of the Three Brothers, is central to the plot of the book and the film. Rowling published the children’s book in 2008, a year after the final book was published.