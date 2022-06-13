'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' to premiere in UAE same day as US

The prequel to Game of Thrones will be released regionally on OSN+ on the same day the series is set to have its premiere in the US.

House of the Dragon will launch on August 22, with new episodes out weekly.

The 10-episode HBO Original, based on George R R Martin’s Fire & Blood, is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It tells the story of House Targaryen at the brink of its downfall in the wake of a civil war called the Dance of the Dragons.

Paddy Considine stars as King Viserys Targaryen, with Emma D’Arcy as his firstborn daughter Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, the king’s younger brother and heir to the throne. Olivia Cooke is Alicent Hightower, while Rhys Ifans plays Otto Hightower, her father and the Hand of the King.

A trailer for House of the Dragon was released on May 5. In the clip, which is about a minute-and-a-half long, viewers are shown King Viserys presenting his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra, as his heir, but not all the residents in Westeros are seemingly willing to accept her as their leader.

In typical fashion, violence ensues. In the final moments, we’re also given a first look at the fire-breathing dragon from the House of Targaryen.

“House of the Dragon is the most awaited series of the summer and showcases [the] OSN+ [platform's] commitment to providing the best-in-class exclusive content for our customers,” said Nick Forward, managing director OSN+ and chief content officer at OSN Group. “The series will be a global ‘must-watch’ — both for Game of Thrones fans or first-time visitors to the world of Westeros.”

The OSN Group overhauled its streaming platform in March. The company said the app marks “a new chapter” for the group as it embraces opportunities presented by the growing subscription video-on-demand landscape in the Middle East and North Africa.

OSN+ houses titles from several leading international studios through exclusive partnerships, such as the one with HBO, the production company behind Game of Thrones and its spin-off.

More information is available at osnplus.com