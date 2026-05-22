‘Karama’: Arabic word for dignity is rooted in honour and generosity

Our Arabic word of the week, karama, is commonly translated in English as “dignity”. The word is rooted in concepts of honour, self-worth, generosity and human value. Across the Arab world, it appears in daily speech, literature, religion and even the names of neighbourhoods, carrying emotional and cultural weight that has endured for centuries.

Derived from the Arabic root kaf-raa-meem, the same linguistic family that gives rise to words such as kareem (generous) and ikram (hospitality or honouring someone), karama reflects a broader worldview in which dignity is tied to personal pride and the way others are treated. In Arabic culture, preserving someone’s karama can mean protecting their reputation, avoiding humiliation or offering respect in moments of hardship.

The word also holds deep significance in Islam. The Quran repeatedly emphasises the dignity bestowed upon humanity. One of the most widely cited verses appears in Surat Al Isra: “And We have certainly honoured the children of Adam.” The verse is often interpreted as affirming the inherent dignity granted to every human being.

Islamic teachings also connect dignity to justice, charity and compassion. Protecting the vulnerable, feeding the poor and treating others fairly are viewed not merely as acts of kindness, but also as ways of safeguarding human dignity. In many Arabic-speaking societies, this understanding still shapes social customs and community values today.

Wahat Al Karama, meaning Oasis of Dignity, opened in 2016 to honour Emirati servicemen and others who sacrificed their lives for the nation. Photo: UAE Presidential Court Info

The word’s prominence can also be seen in geography and public landmarks. Areas named Al Karama can be found across the Arab world, including the well-known district in Dubai. Karama was also the name of a planned capital city for the UAE.

In Abu Dhabi, the national memorial Wahat Al Karama, or Oasis of Dignity, stands opposite Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Opened in 2016, the site honours Emirati servicemen and others who lost their lives for the nation. The name reflects how karama is often associated not only with personal honour, but also sacrifice, remembrance and national pride.

In poetry, karama has long been associated with nobility and honour. The Abbasid-era poet Ibn Al Rumi wrote: “You were blessed in what you attained of dignity, winning generosity and noble virtues alongside it.” The verse reflects how the concept of karama was often intertwined with moral character, reputation and generosity in classical Arabic literature.

Modern songs and poems continue to invoke the word in themes of perseverance, sacrifice and self-respect. During periods of political and social upheaval across the region, karama also became closely associated with calls for justice and human rights.