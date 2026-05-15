'Rahma': The Arabic word for mercy also displays empathy and compassion

Our Arabic word of the week, rahma, is commonly translated as mercy. But is also carries meanings that reach beyond forgiveness or compassion alone.

Rooted in the Arabic triliteral root raa-haa-meem, the word is connected to tenderness, care, protection and nurturing love. From the same root comes rahm, meaning womb, linking the concept of mercy to shelter, safety and unconditional care from the very beginning of life.

In Islam, rahma is one of the defining attributes of God. Most chapters of the Quran open with the phrase: “In the name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful.” The names Al Rahman and Al Rahim both stem from the same root, but express different dimensions of mercy. Al Rahman refers to universal mercy extended to all creation, while Al Rahim suggests a more intimate and enduring compassion.

Because of this, rahma is not viewed simply as pity or leniency. It can also signify empathy, patience, generosity and justice. In daily life across the Arab world, the word appears in prayers, condolences and expressions of affection. Saying “Allah yerhamo” after someone dies is both a prayer and a gesture of remembrance. Describing someone as having rahma in their heart suggests kindness, gentleness and emotional generosity.

The concept also shapes wider social values. Hospitality, charity and forgiveness are often understood as forms of rahma in action. Caring for family members, helping strangers or showing patience in moments of conflict are all seen as reflections of mercy in everyday life.

Arabic poetry has long explored the emotional and spiritual depth of the word. Lebanese-American writer and poet Khalil Gibran wrote: “So they found rest in mercy and called to us … in a life made worthy through the mercy of the Merciful.” The line frames mercy as a source of peace and spiritual renewal, rather than simply forgiveness.

Sudanese Sufi poet Abdul Rahim Al Burai also invoked the idea in his writing: “And show compassion to Abdul Rahim with mercy … O refuge of the seeker of kindness and mercy.” Here, rahma becomes both a plea and a place of comfort, tied to protection and hope.

Part of the power of rahma lies in how difficult it is to translate fully into English. Words such as mercy, grace and compassion each capture only one aspect of its meaning. In Arabic, the word carries spiritual, emotional and cultural weight all at once.

Ultimately, rahma reflects a way of relating to others grounded in dignity, care and understanding. It is a concept that places compassion at the centre of the human experience.