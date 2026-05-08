‘Diwan’: The Arabic word that gathers together poetry, power and public life

The Arabic word diwan carries several meanings that may seem unrelated at first.
Its most familiar use is in literature. Diwan shi’r means a collection of poems, usually by one poet. Diwan Al Mutanabbi, for example, refers to the collected poems of the 10th-century Arab poet. It is not simply one book in the ordinary sense, but a body of work gathered and preserved over time.
The literary meaning is connected to the word’s older administrative life. Diwan is generally treated as a Persian loanword that entered Arabic through the world of records, registers and government offices. In early Islamic administration, it was used for official registers, including records of soldiers, stipends, taxation and public revenue.
That practical meaning gave the word a long administrative afterlife. A diwan came to mean not only a record, but also the office that kept it and the court or bureau where official work was carried out.
The word remains part of official language in the Gulf today. Phrases such as Diwan Al Amiri refer to the court or office of a ruler. In the UAE, Diwan Wali Al Ahd refers to the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.
It also continues to be a presence in cultural life. A collection of poems and literary reflections by UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, titled Diwan, was launched as part of Abu Dhabi Poetry Festival in 2023.
In Kuwait, diwaniya has a more social meaning. It refers to a reception space where guests meet, exchange news, drink coffee and discuss public affairs. It is similar to the wider Gulf tradition of the majlis, which is the more commonly used term in the UAE.
The word also travelled into European languages as divan. In English, it was used by the late 16th century for an eastern council or council chamber. By the early 18th century, it had also come to mean the long, cushioned seat associated with opulent settings, which is why divan in English can still refer to a type of comfortable sofa.
What links some of these disparate meanings is the idea of gathering: a place to share, preserve, celebrate or simply rest.