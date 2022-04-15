'Kareem': Arabic word for generosity resonates with honour

For Muslims, fasting during Ramadan is as much an opportunity to practise self-discipline as it is a reminder to be generous, especially to the less fortunate.

It is, after all, in the greeting “Ramadan Kareem”.

The Arabic word for generous, kareem has uses that range from a dining table to good manners, from diamonds to words of wisdom.

If somebody is going through a difficult time, you can say Allah kareem, meaning God is generous and will help them overcome it. You can also say it when something good happens, say when they land a new job or win a raffle prize.

A kind face can be described as wajeh kareem. Kareem el nafs signifies a kind spirit. Qawl kareem can be said of wise words, proverbs and maxims. Hajar kareem are precious stones. A generous person can be called insan kareem or insana kareema.

Used as a verb, kareem can also mean honoured.

Karrama walidayhu/karramat walidayha can be said of a son or daughter who honours their parents and looks after them. Karrama duyoufahu/karramat duyoufaha can be said of a host who honours their guests with their generosity. Karrama as honoured can also be said in relation to a prize. Karramu al moallim/moallimah means the teacher was honoured with an award.

Because it is a virtue, kareem has been incorporated into a number of maxims that promote generosity.

El kareem yuhis nafsahu ghaniyyan daeman means the generous always feel themselves to be rich in spirit.

Iza enta akramta il kareem malaktahu, iza akramta il laeem tamarrada, means if you respect the generous, you’ve dignified them, but if you respect the miserly, they’ll take advantage of you.