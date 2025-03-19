Where to find some of the world’s most treasured Qurans and manuscripts, from Makkah to Tashkent

Rare manuscripts and historical copies of the Quran are now on display at the Holy Quran Museum in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/03/17/saudi-architecture-characters-map-mohammed-bin-salman/" target="_blank">Makkah, Saudi Arabia</a>. Opened on March 5 in the Hira Cultural District, near the Masjid Al Haram, the museum reportedly spans 67,000 square metres and features exhibitions tracing the various efforts to preserve the holy texts throughout history. The museum joins a number of renowned institutions, from Ireland to Uzbekistan, housing significant <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/01/27/islamic-arts-biennale-broadening-definitions-contemporary-works/" target="_blank">Quranic manuscripts</a>, many of which are accessible to the public. Here are five notable places that offer access to view these historic works. One of the most important surviving manuscripts, the Quran holds a place of distinction in the renowned museum in Istanbul. Written on vellum (a high-quality parchment widely used in early Islamic documents), its large size suggests it was meant for public recitation and institutional use. Relatively austere and devoid of elaborate ornamentation, it remains one of the most complete manuscripts of the period, serving as a key reference in the history and development of the Kufic script. Dating back to the 11th century in Baghdad, this manuscript – written in the Naskh script – is attributed to the master Iraqi calligrapher Ibn Al-Bawwab. The document remains an essential reference for scholars studying the evolution of Islamic calligraphy and the broader cultural landscape of the Islamic world during this period. A comprehensive seven-volume manuscript produced during the 14th-century rule of Sultan Baybars II, the work is regarded as one the most important pieces to have emerged from Egypt's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/05/03/reem-bassiouney-sheikh-zayed-book-award/" target="_blank">Mamluk era</a>. Written in the gold Thuluth script, each page is lined with gold and polychrome ornamentation. It can now be found in London's British Library. The manuscript is hailed as an example of the Mamluk's period artistry and devotion to the faith. Known as the Uthman Quran or Tashkent Quran, this manuscript is among the oldest in the world, with studies suggesting it dates back to the 8th to 10th centuries. It is said to be linked to Caliph Uthman ibn Affan (644–656 CE) and it is also regarded as a significant example of Central Asia’s role in preserving Islamic history. Another layer of the exquisite Blue Quran is set to be displayed at Zayed National Museum. Earlier this year, the soon-to-open institution on Saadiyat Island announced a significant finding – hidden text beneath the manuscript’s ornate gold decoration. Using multispectral imaging, scholars uncovered verses from Surah Al-Nisa, a chapter from the Quran, suggesting that the covering may have been a cost-effective solution to correct a possible calligraphic error. Regarded as one of the most striking Quranic manuscripts in Islamic history, the Blue Quran is distinguished by its deep blue parchment and gold Kufic script. The manuscript is fragmented, with pages dispersed across institutions worldwide. By exhibiting a portion of this remarkable work, Zayed National Museum will join institutions such as New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, Louvre Museum in Paris and the National Library of Tunisia in preserving and showcasing its legacy.