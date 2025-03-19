A giant Quran at the newly opened Holy Quran Museum in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. AFP
A giant Quran at the newly opened Holy Quran Museum in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. AFP

Culture

Art & Design

Where to find some of the world’s most treasured Qurans and manuscripts, from Makkah to Tashkent

The Holy Quran Museum in Makkah is the latest place to hold some of these trasures

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

March 19, 2025