Al Balad, Jeddah’s historical district, offers a fascinating tapestry of crumbling buildings, ancient history and quaint cobbled streets. Photo: Consolum
Al Balad, Jeddah’s historical district, offers a fascinating tapestry of crumbling buildings, ancient history and quaint cobbled streets. Photo: Consolum

Culture

Saudi Crown Prince unveils architecture map to shape future urban development in the kingdom

The initiative will begin with projects in the cities of Al Ahsa, Taif, Makkah and Abha

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

March 17, 2025