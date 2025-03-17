Saudi Crown Prince unveils architecture map to shape future urban development in the kingdom

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a> is reviving its architectural heritage through new urban development guidelines that incorporate the kingdom’s indigenous design traditions. Launched by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mohammed-bin-salman/" target="_blank">Mohammed bin Salman</a>, the Saudi Architecture Characters Map highlights 19 distinct architectural styles, each inspired by the kingdom’s diverse regions and cultural traditions. The initiative will serve as a guideline for developers and urban planning projects, ensuring that new developments complement their surroundings while integrating traditional architectural elements into modern designs. "Saudi Architecture blends our rich heritage with contemporary design thinking," Prince Mohammed said, according to the Saudi Press Agency. "We are enhancing urban landscapes and quality of life, as well as building an architectural framework that balances the past and the present. This model will serve as a global source of inspiration for innovation in architectural design." Derived from historical research into local building traditions, the Saudi Architecture Characters Map highlights regions such as Central Najdi, Tabuk Coast, Madinah Rural and Inner Madinah, Taif Highlands and the Sarawat Mountains. The initiative will be rolled out in phases, beginning in the cities of Al Ahsa, Taif, Makkah and Abha, with initial applications focused on major projects, including government and commercial buildings. Implementation will primarily occur through partnerships with government agencies, engineering firms and real estate developers. Prince Mohammed added: "Saudi Architecture will indirectly contribute to economic growth by making our cities more attractive to visitors and tourists, which will stimulate sectors such as tourism, hospitality and construction. It also envisions a future where our cities and communities thrive." By 2030, the plan is projected to contribute more than 8 billion Saudi riyals ($2.1 billion) to the kingdom’s GDP and generate more than 34,000 jobs in engineering, construction and urban development." Below are some of the regions of Saudi Arabia, each with its own architectural imprint. Encompassing cities such as Makkah, Madinah and Jeddah, Hejazi architecture is characterised by three to five-storey buildings, reflecting the high population density of these urban centres. A distinctive feature of these structures, primarily built from Red Sea coral stone, silt clay and palm wood, is the mashrabiya, an oriel window with intricate wooden lattice screens. With key cities including Riyadh and the Unesco World Heritage site of Diriyah, the architecture of central Saudi Arabia is defined by its adaptability to the harsh desert climate. This includes using locally available materials such as mud bricks, mud plaster, stone, tamarisk and palm trees. Buildings feature thick walls that provide insulation against extreme heat, ensuring a naturally cooler interior. Located in north-western Saudi Arabia, Tabuk’s architecture blends Islamic and Bedouin styles, designed for functionality and resilience. Given the region’s rocky surroundings, historical structures were built using volcanic stone and mud bricks. Some of Tabuk’s villages also feature watchtowers, reflecting its historical significance as an important trade route.