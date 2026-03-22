Keeping the faith: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque welcomes 1.7 million visitors in Ramadan and Eid

Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque welcomed nearly 1.7 million visitors and served up a record number of iftar meals during Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.

The landmark place of worship once again drew impressive crowds, despite much of the holy month and the Eid festival being observed against the backdrop of conflict.

Worshippers have continued to turn out in force at mosques across the country in a show of solidarity and faith during challenging times.

The UAE this week announced Eid prayers would be limited to indoor settings, not on prayer grounds or open areas, as a precautionary measure as the country comes under daily attack from Iran.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque received 1,695,698 people in Ramadan and Eid, including 510,046 worshippers, 205,642 visitors and 980,010 iftar guests.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre – which operates the popular attraction – said this year marked the highest number of iftar meals it has distributed.

Previous slide Next slide Worshippers gather at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi to observe Laylat Al Qadr. All photos: Victor Besa / The National Info

Worshippers arrive Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque as the end of Ramadan draws near Info

Laylat Al Qadr is the night the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed Info

Prayers and good acts by Muslims are said to be rewarded with extra blessings on Laylat Al Qadr Info

Laylat Al Qadr is also known as the Night of Destiny Info

Families took part in the occasion at the Abu Dhabi landmark Info











Millions attend UAE mosques

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre said it hosted 3,226,103 visitors at its network of mosques in the Emirates during Ramadan and Eid.

Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain welcomed 960,011 guests, including 409,155 worshippers, 550,240 iftar guests and 616 walkway users.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah received 507,222 guests, including 231,020 worshippers, 265,560 iftar guests and 10,642 visitors, including 8,670 walkway users.

In Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque recorded 63,172 worshippers during the same period.

Dr Yousef Al Obaidli, director general of the centre, said its mosques and the community initiatives they host serve to highlight their key role in championing tolerance and coexistence.

Architectural marvel

Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is not only a treasured gathering place for worshippers, but has cemented its status as a global tourism attraction that has welcomed a host of world leaders.

It received about 6.85 million guests last year – a four per cent increase compared to 2024 and the highest annual figure in its history, state news agency Wam reported in January.

The Grand Mosque was built under the vision of the man whose name it bears, Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Zayed conceiving the idea as far back as the late 1980s – a place of worship that would crystallise the country’s key characteristics of faith, community and culture.

Built over a 12-year period and opened in 2007, the striking mosque can accommodate up to 40,000 people and hosts free guided tours.