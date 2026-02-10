Middle East Film and Comic Con 2026: celebrity guests including Simu Liu, ticket prices and more

Organisers of Middle East Film and Comic Con have expanded its 2026 celebrity line-up, confirming Simu Liu as a headline guest for the festival, which returns to Adnec from April 24 to 26.

Liu rose to global prominence as the lead in Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, followed by his recent turn as Ken in Barbie.

He joins previously announced guest Christopher Judge, widely recognised for his performance as Kratos in the God of War franchise. Organisers said there would be more celebrity announcements in the coming weeks.

The festival had a record turnout in 2025, welcoming more than 46,000 visitors as well as pop culture stars including Andrew Garfield, Charlie Cox, Ian McDiarmid and Natalia Dyer.

Show director Loy Pinheiro said the focus for 2026 would be on strengthening the sense of community that has grown around the event.

“Middle East Film and Comic Con continues to strengthen its role as a hub for pop culture in the region,” he said. Fan experience and connection would shape everything, from the show floor to interactive programming, he added.

Visitors can dress up as their favourite characters for the convention. Vidhyaa Chandramohan for The National

Organisers have also confirmed several major comic-book creators for the 2026 programme, including Marvel artists Federico Vicentini, whose credits include The Amazing Spider-Man and Wolverine, and Brett Breeding, known for his work across iconic Superman, Spider-Man and Thor storylines.

They join Malaysian illustrator Alan Quah, who has worked on more than 400 comic covers across titles such as The Marvels, Star Wars, Nightwing and Green Lantern.

Ticket for the 2026 edition are available now. Super Early Bird tickets sold out within three days, with Early Bird allocations following suit. Standard tickets went on sale on January 21, starting from Dh160.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available, offering perks such as swag bags, meet-the-star vouchers and fast-track access. Prices range from Dh1,300 for VIP passes and Dh2,730 for Super VIP to Dh5,880 for Ultimate VIP packages.

Fan competitions will feature prominently, too. Registrations are open for the Cosplay Competition, with participants judged on costume, craftsmanship and performance. The overall winner will represent the UAE at the World Cosplay Summit finals in Nagoya, Japan.

The festival has also opened submissions for its annual Short Film Competition, inviting filmmakers from across the Middle East to submit original work in keeping with the theme “dreams”. Entries close on February 6.