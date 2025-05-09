'Hewi' is the Emirati word for front garden. The National
'Hewi': Arabic word for front garden, and Sheikh Hamdan's latest initiative, uncovers a special place

An integral part of Emirati life, it's also a place in which to enjoy an afternoon tea or welcome guests

Faisal Al Zaabi
May 09, 2025