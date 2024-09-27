First time visitors to RC Cities in Dubai, Zhanbol Nurmukhanbet, his wife Marzhan and their infant son Omar from Kazakhstan give it a try. Antonie Robertson / The National
Photo essay: At RC Cities in Dubai, guests can build their own mini town and run it

Emirati entrepreneur Ishaq Ali Albastaki draws up plans to franchise his concept

The National

September 27, 2024

