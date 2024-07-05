Behind the wheel: A day in the life of an Abu Dhabi bus driver

Mohammed Munsur has been working as a bus driver in Abu Dhabi for the past 15 years.

Apart from the long drive and the close bond he shares with his colleagues, it's the passengers he meets along the way that make his trips memorable.

"I have so many regular passengers. If I change my route, they ask for me," he says. "It feels good."

Mr Munsur, 43, moved to the UAE from Chittagong, Bangladesh, in 2003, to work in a hotel. Two years later, he moved to Dubai to work as a bus driver.

Four years on, he shifted base to Abu Dhabi to work at the Integrated Transport Company (ITC).

"I love driving in Abu Dhabi because there's very little traffic," he says.

Mr Munsur has also won many awards at the ITC, twice the "best driver" in 2015 and 2016, and a special award for transporting passengers from the airport in Abu Dhabi to quarantine zones during the Covid pandemic.

His day usually starts at 5am and ends at 2pm, with an hour break for his meals.

When he isn't driving people around in the big, blue buses, Mr Munsur turns on the camera to build a social media audience.

"It's a hobby," he admits, one he's excited about.

His skills with the camera have not gone unnoticed at ITC, with bosses often asking that he film special events and guests.

"I never thought I'd become a bus driver," he says, but after 15 years on the job, he says it has helped him build a better life for his family back home in Bangladesh.

He now aims to bring his wife and two daughters to live with him in the UAE and build a home of his own in Bangladesh. "Inshallah, it will happen soon," he says.