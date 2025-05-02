What not to miss on the final weekend of Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2025/04/24/abu-dhabi-book-fair-sessions-schedule/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2025/04/24/abu-dhabi-book-fair-sessions-schedule/">Abu Dhabi International Book Fair</a> ends on Monday. But there are lots of things to attend and get involved in as it draws to a close this weekend. The event, which began on April 26, has been filled with enlightening and thought-provoking sessions. Lots of big names and interesting personalities have been in attendance. There are a few sessions worth attending this weekend, including Ancient Crafts, Modern Vision – The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2021/10/12/egyptian-jewellery-designer-azza-fahmy-on-her-new-autobiography-i-have-so-many-dreams/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2021/10/12/egyptian-jewellery-designer-azza-fahmy-on-her-new-autobiography-i-have-so-many-dreams/">Azza Fahmy</a> Story, in which the pioneering Egyptian designer reflects on her 40-year career. From honing her craft in Cairo’s vibrant Khan El Khalili market to building a brand embraced by celebrities and royalty, Fahmy shares the skills and career insights that shaped her journey as one of Egypt’s foremost cultural ambassadors. It takes place on Sunday at 6pm. Emirati chef Mohamed Al Banna is taking part in a session titled The Art of Salmon: A Global Journey with an Emirati Touch. It will focus on teaching participants how to prepare salmon with an Emirati influence and takes place on Saturday at 4:30pm. Another one not to miss is The Novel in the Eyes of Cinema and Drama with the chairman of Cedars Art Production, Sadek Sabbah. Moderated by media personality Amer Bin Jassas, the session will explore the film industry's evolution, the challenges faced in production, and the essential partnership between writers and producers. It will also highlight influential works that have shaped Arab drama. It takes place on Sunday at 5pm. A throwback to Cairo's famed book market can be experienced. The Souq Azbakeya is named after a historical western district in the Egyptian capital. Here you can find a range of sellers selling relatively affordable Arabic novels and copies of old Egyptian pop culture magazines. The market was a hit at last year’s fair when Egypt was the fair’s guest of honour. Authentic posters featuring some of Egypt’s most beloved singers are available, priced between Dh20 and Dh50. The book fair’s ‘Focus Personality’ this year is renowned 11th century physician and philosopher <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2025/04/30/gilbert-sinoue-golden-age-islamic-civilisation/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2025/04/30/gilbert-sinoue-golden-age-islamic-civilisation/">Avicenna</a>. In a pavilion dedicated to him and his work, visitors are invited to explore his remarkable life, innovative ideas and the enduring impact of his work on modern science. Discussions are also held to celebrate his work, with the final one taking place on Saturday at 5pm. Titled Avicenna's Legacy: Classical Wisdom in Contemporary Philosophy, the session will be hosted by <i>The National</i>’s Saeed Saeed. The fair has a number of stalls selling some of the most important works of literature from the Arab world and beyond. It’s also fun to take a chance on books by new writers which may soon become favourites. Peter Harrington Rare Books' original copy of the first screenplay of James Bond film <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2022/10/07/which-is-the-best-james-bond-film-best-to-worst-ranked-as-spy-franchise-turns-60/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2022/10/07/which-is-the-best-james-bond-film-best-to-worst-ranked-as-spy-franchise-turns-60/"><i>Thunderball</i></a>, annotated by creator Ian Fleming, is on sale at the event. Refreshment options include a popular stall which serves coffee from Saudi Arabia. Food options are also plentiful, with many visitors gravitating to home-grown businesses and their food lorries for everything from juicy burgers to delectable Mexican tacos.