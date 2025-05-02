There are still many things to do and enjoy during the final weekend of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair. Photo: AFP
There are still many things to do and enjoy during the final weekend of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair. Photo: AFP

Culture

What not to miss on the final weekend of Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

There are still several sessions to catch, spanning literature, food, history and design

Faisal Al Zaabi
Faisal Al Zaabi

May 02, 2025