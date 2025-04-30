Ibn Khaldun, considered the father of sociology, is one of the subjects in the new book. Alamy Stock Photo
Why heroes of the Arab Golden Age have been left out of Western history books

Egyptian-French writer's new book challenges historians who have downplayed the Arab world's influence across science and culture

Saeed Saeed
April 30, 2025