'Hilal': Arabic word for crescent moon is a symbol of transformation and beauty

The crescent moon has a famously lofty place in Arab and Islamic culture. A symbol of transformation, it signals the beginning and end of every month of the Hijri calendar. Even now, astronomers and religious scholars wait for the arcing sliver of silver to appear in the night sky before announcing the beginning of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/24/when-is-ramadan/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a>. The crescent is also a primary element in the Ramadan decorations that permeate homes and public spaces. Hilal is Arabic for crescent. Al hilal al jadeed is the new crescent that signals the first of the lunar phases. The waxing crescent is also known as hilal mutazayid. Hilal akhir asshahr, meanwhile, refers to the crescent at the end of the lunar cycle. Hilal mutanaqis is a waning crescent. There is a belief that the crescent moon became known as hilal because of the cheers people sounded at the sight of it. Looking at one of the Arabic words for cheer, hallal, it is easy to see how it may have influenced the hilal. Hilal also has several meanings that, although they may not be colloquially used today, point to the vast symbolism associated with the crescent moon. It denotes the first rains after a dry spell and possibly borrows the name from the crescent to signal new beginnings. It also once referred to the last bits of water in a rain, perhaps as a nod to the waning crescent. A malnourished camel was also called a hilal. The bit of wood or metal that attaches two parts of a saddle is also known as hilal. Much like the English counterpart, hilal is also used to describe the shapes of things. It has also become associated with humanitarian efforts, notably with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/03/10/emirates-red-crescent-launches-dh38-million-ramadan-campaign-to-support-needy-families/" target="_blank">Red Crescent </a>or Al Hilal Al Ahmar. Hilal is also often used as a name, with connotations of beauty and radiance, much like the crescent moon it is inspired by. Famous figures include the Emirati footballer Hilal Saeed. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-hilal/" target="_blank">Al-Hilal Saudi Football Club</a>, which competes in the kingdom’s pro league, also derives its name from the crescent.