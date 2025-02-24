Ramadan 2025: Holy month set to begin on March 1, Abu Dhabi astronomy centre predicts

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/01/24/ramadan-2025-why-i-begin-my-preparations-one-month-ahead/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a> is expected to begin on Saturday, March 1, across the Arab world, an astronomy centre in Abu Dhabi has said. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/20/abu-dhabi-astronomer-discovers-asteroid-six-times-bigger-than-burj-khalifa/" target="_blank">International Astronomical Centre</a> announced on Thursday that most Muslim countries will seek to observe the new crescent moon, heralding the start of the holy month, on Friday, February 28. Mohammed Shawkat Odeh, director of the centre, said the crescent moon could be visible in some parts of the Arab world on that date. If the crescent moon is seen, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/12/when-ramadan-2025-start-uae/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a> will be observed from the following day. If the moon is not visible, the holy month will begin on March 2. Millions of people in the Emirates and around the world will observe <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a>, the ninth and holiest month in the Islamic calendar. The length of the month is determined by the lunar cycle. Muslims abstain from food and drink during daylight hours, with their fast allowing them to focus on faith and empathise with the less fortunate. For many Muslims, Ramadan is an annual reset. It represents a complete change in routine, with worshippers reconsidering their priorities, increasing their piety and gathering with close friends and family. They typically also increase their charitable contributions and spend time on personal reflection. If Ramadan begins on March 1, the final day of the holy month will either be on March 29 or 30. Ramadan will begin about three weeks before the end of spring term for many <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/education" target="_blank">schools</a>. With Ramadan falling earlier on the Roman calendar every year, Muslims can expect to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/01/23/ramadan-2025-prayer-times-iftar/" target="_blank">fast for a slightly shorter time period</a> this year compared with last year. But the days become longer towards the end of the month. This year, Muslims in the UAE will begin the month by fasting for about 14 hours and 13 minutes. The fasting time will steadily increase and by the end of Ramadan, the fast will last for 14 hours and 55 minutes.