The Arabic word of the week is ne’ena’a, the term for mint.
The Arabic word of the week is ne’ena’a, the term for mint.

Culture

‘Ne’ena’a’: The Arabic word for mint evokes a feeling of freshness

A staple of regional cuisine, ne’ena’a is also loved around the world

Faisal Al Zaabi
Faisal Al Zaabi

February 14, 2025