The result of the revamp is a light space with sleek minimalist furniture in pastel blues and greens. Photo: Marine Bustros
The result of the revamp is a light space with sleek minimalist furniture in pastel blues and greens. Photo: Marine Bustros

Culture

Church damaged in Beirut Port blast resurrected as modern minimalist haven

Roman-style building, now a safe space during the war, was renovated by Fadlo Dagher and Marine Bustros

Maghie Ghali

November 24, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit