Israeli air strikes target Beirut and Pope suggests probable genocide - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. Here are today's headlines.

Two people were killed after an Israeli air strike hit a computer shop in a busy shopping area in west Beirut on Sunday night.

The bomb hit Mar Elias, a densely populated shopping street, but it was not clear who the victims were. The attack followed the killing of Hezbollah media chief Mohammad Afif in an air strike on a building in central Beirut on the same day.

Pope Francis has suggested an international inquiry into the possibility of genocide in Gaza. “We should investigate carefully to assess whether this fits into the technical definition [of genocide],” the pope said in excerpts published by Italian newspaper La Stampa.

It is his latest and most explicit criticism of Israel since it launched its war in Gaza last year.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, met Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Rio de Janeiro, as part of his official visit to attend the G20 summit on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed.

The two leaders held talks to discuss ways to enhance relations and signed agreements in investments. The summit takes place today and tomorrow.

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Qyubic

Started: October 2023

Founder: Namrata Raina

Based: Dubai

Sector: E-commerce

Current number of staff: 10

Investment stage: Pre-seed

Initial investment: Undisclosed

If you go Where to stay : Courtyard by Marriott Titusville Kennedy Space Centre has unparalleled views of the Indian River. Alligators can be spotted from hotel room balconies, as can several rocket launch sites. The hotel also boasts cool space-themed decor.



When to go : Florida is best experienced during the winter months, from November to May, before the humidity kicks in.



How to get there : Emirates currently flies from Dubai to Orlando five times a week.

SQUADS Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Sami Aslam, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Asghar, Bilal Asif, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Wahab Riaz Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (capt), Lahiru Thirimanne (vice-capt), Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Rangana Herath, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Gamage Umpires: Ian Gould (ENG) and Nigel Llong (ENG)

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

ICC match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Singham Again Director: Rohit Shetty Stars: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone Rating: 3/5