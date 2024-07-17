The company's founders hope to retain Beirut's artistic talents and export their creations worldwide. Photo: Beirut Contemporary Ballet
The company's founders hope to retain Beirut's artistic talents and export their creations worldwide. Photo: Beirut Contemporary Ballet

Culture

Music & On-stage

With Aswad, Beirut Contemporary Ballet steps into the spotlight

In a country gripped by economic crises, the fledgling dance company is setting the stage for a cultural comeback in the capital

Magjie Ghali

17 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

With Aswad, Beirut Contemporary Ballet steps into the spotlight

How Beyonce inspired Mayyas to tell their own story of Beirut

In defence of US Live Aid, the forgotten, talent-filled sister gig of Wembley's classic

Top concerts and events coming to UAE, from Chicago to Green Day

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Morocco’s Ines Laklalech on her meteoric rise in professional golf

Maha Amer on historic success and overcoming toxic environments

Omani police raid a house in Wadi Kabir, on the outskirts of Muscat, on Tuesday, after four people were killed in a shooting at a nearby mosque

ISIS claims responsibility for attack on Oman mosque

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds up a fist after he was shot in the ear during a rally. AP

Trump assassination attempt: What we know

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Rihea Sadarangani pays Dh65,000 a year for a two-bedroom apartment at the Nasser Al Razouqi Residency 2 building in Al Qusais 1 in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

My Dubai Rent: Indian woman on living in 'area that never sleeps'

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit