Before and after: Beirut's streets three years on from deadly port blast

On August 4, 2020, Beirut was rocked by one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history.

More than 220 people were killed, thousands were injured and whole areas of the Lebanese capital were destroyed.

Three years on from the explosion, much has been repaired, but some damage remains.

The historic Gemmayzeh neighbourhood has largely been rebuilt, with some of its popular restaurants and bars reopening.

But the city's port, where vast quantities of the explosive ammonium nitrate caught alight, remains in tatters.

Take a look at the before and after photos below to see the difference between the aftermath of the blast and today.