Chinese photographer Liping Cao wins grand prize at Hipa 2024

Dutch photographer James Philip Nelson received the Photography Appreciation Award for his photographs of indigenous communities around the world

Salma Ali Humaid Alsuwaidi received Photography Content Creator Award for her work in documenting the birds of the UAE

The first HIPA Photographer of the Year Award was given to Syrian astrophotographer Samy Al Olabi

Wen Bing from China came in third in the Portfolio category

Dutch photographer Sarah Wouters won the second-place prize in the Portfolio category

Palestinian photographer Fatma Alzahra Shbair won the first prize in the Portfolio (storytelling) category

Indonesian photographer Hendra Agus Setyawan was awarded the thid place prize in the Sports Photography category

US photographer Karim Iliya came in second in the Sports Photography category

Tobias Friedrich from Germany took the first prize in the Sport Photography category

Ateeb Hussain from India came in third place in the Black and White category

Hikkaduwa Liyanage Prasantha Vinod from Sri Lanka came in second in the Black and White category

In the Black and White category, US photographer Renee Capozzola took the first place prize

Ahmed Abdallah Al Housni from Oman was awarded third in the Colour category

Youmn Mohammed Almanla from Saudi Arabia was awarded the second place prize in the Colour category

Indian photographer Rahul Vishwanath Sachdev won first prize in the Colour category

Indian photographer Ranganathan Mukkai won third in the Sustainability category

French photographer Virginie Ellis was the second place winner in the Sustainability category

Ruijuan Huang from China took the first prize in the Sustainability category

Chinese photographer Liping Cao won the $200,000 grand prize at the 2024 Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award or HIPA. All Photos: HIPA

