Chinese photographer Liping Cao won the $200,000 grand prize at the 2024 Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award or HIPA. All Photos: HIPA

Chinese photographer Liping Cao wins grand prize at Hipa 2024

Other winners include works documenting the tragedies in Gaza and and striking images of the UAE's night skies

Razmig Bedirian
November 13, 2024

