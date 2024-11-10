The Art of Motorcycles zooms in to Dubai with dozens of quirky, cool and classic bikes

The Art of Motorcycles Show has returned to Flat12 in Port Rashid in Dubai. Now in its 6th year, motorcycles that have been turned into pieces of art are on display at this one-day event. Attended by motorheads, art lovers and collectors, the event showcases a blend of retro classics, futuristic designs and reimagined vintage bikes. A total of 27 pieces are on display this year, celebrating creativity and craftsmanship in the custom bike scene. Intricate models from popular brands such as Honda, BMW and Harley-Davidson are also on display. Some of the bikes are hand-painted, featuring works of local artists. There are some vintage cars too, as well as artistic photographs by local shutterbugs on display. Each bike is distinct, with varying designs ranging from minimalist, stripped-back frames to bold, avant-garde structures with intricate detailing. Some of highlights include an original 1972 v7 GT Moto Guzzi from Italy, a custom-built BMW R80 from Saudi Arabia with a tank painted by a local artist and a hand-built Honda FX650 with a beach scrambler influence. The first Art of Motorcycles Show was held in 2019, organised by Del Michael Gasan, who comes from a family of motorcycle fans and artists. The event has since become popular among motorcycle lovers, who want to build industry connections or just appreciate the custom bikes. The event is open to all, and there will also be live music and painting sessions to keep guests entertained. <i>The free event is open until 8pm on Sunday</i>