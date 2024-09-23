Six songs celebrating Saudi National Day: from Mohammed Abdu to Assala Nasri

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a>’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2024/09/23/saudi-national-day-2024/" target="_blank">National Day</a> is<i> </i>being celebrated by some of the kingdom's biggest pop stars. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/23/president-sheikh-mohamed-saudi-national-day/" target="_blank">Saudi </a>stars <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/05/06/mohammed-abdu-cancer-treatment/" target="_blank">Mohammed Abdu</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/stars-singing-from-ipads-no-thanks-why-the-gala-arabic-pop-concert-needs-a-refresh-1.1025443" target="_blank">Majid Al Mohandis</a> have released tracks celebrating their homeland on the 94th anniversary of the kingdom's founding on September 23, as has Syrian singer Assala Nasri. From poetic odes to the kingdom's past to uplifting tributes, here are six songs commemorating <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2024/09/23/saudi-national-day-2024/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia's National Day</a>. The Saudi-Iraqi singer has released a new track honouring the kingdom's history, hospitality and its next generation. The song uses doors as a metaphor to express these different facets. This anthemic tribute praises the country and its citizens, who are “above the clouds”, while thanking God's support. “Celebrate and today is your day,” Al Sharari sings. This new track is a collaboration with Half Million, the Saudi speciality coffee chain. The video clip is replete with sprawling shots of Saudi Arabia, from AlUla to Riyadh. “It is our right to celebrate today,” Abdu sings. “A day unlike any other day. A day we united the stars. When we founded our country, a fortress for the generations after us.” The Syrian singer's tribute is a rhythmic and uplifting track that celebrates the country's beauty – literally and metaphorically. “Saudi Arabia brings happiness,” she sings. This contemplative and melodious piece praises the country from its leadership to its oases of palm trees. The video is particularly noteworthy, with drone-shot footage showing the kingdom's natural landscapes and bustling cities. These two Saudi singers have teamed up to sing the praises of the country's history and recent achievements, with Abdullah referring to the flag as a “green banner of glory”.