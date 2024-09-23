Saudi National Day 2024: History, celebrations and what you need to know

Home to the birthplace of Islam and now undergoing social and economic reforms, Saudi Arabia celebrates its 94th birthday on Monday, September 23. Saudis and foreign citizens who call the kingdom home will celebrate the transformative journey it has embarked on over the past 94 years and the people who made it happen. Here is all you need to know about <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">Saudi</a> National Day. In about the year 610, the Prophet Mohammed received God's message to spread Islam and to recognise the unity of the One God (Allah, in Arabic). People plotted to kill him, and Prophet Mohammed made his way to a nearby town called Yathrib, now known as Madinat Al Nabi (the Prophet's City in Arabic). The year of the Prophet Mohammed's migration from Makkah to Madinah marks the beginning of the Islamic lunar calendar. Since then, Islam grew and spread from parts of Spain to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india/" target="_blank">India</a> and the Far East as more Muslims began settling in Makkah and Madinah. In the early 1700s, a Muslim scholar named Mohammad bin Abdul Wahhab began calling for a return to the "true" version of Islam. He and Mohammad bin Saud eventually formed an alliance establishing the first Saudi state, ruling over what became known as Al Najd, which included Makkah and Madinah. After a war with the Ottomans, Al Sauds regained lost territory and established Riyadh as their capital before more clashes with the Ottomans in 1865. Abdulrahman Al Saud, who ruled at the time, sought refuge with the local Bedouin in the deserts of the Empty Quarter. His son Abdulaziz would recapture Riyadh, leading to the formation of the modern Saudi state. On September 23, 1932, the kingdom of Saudi Arabia was established with Arabic as its national language and the Quran as its constitution. In 2016, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf/saudi-arabia/saudi-arabia-outlines-progress-on-vision-2030-goals-1.1238320" target="_blank">Vision 2030</a>, a plan to transform the kingdom socially and economically, was revealed. Through the plan, announced by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mohammed-bin-salman/" target="_blank">Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman</a>, Saudi leaders aim to completely reshape the kingdom’s economy into one that is self-sufficient, progressive and diversified. The kingdom recognised National Day for the first time in 2005. Now, UAE leaders have congratulated the country <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/23/president-sheikh-mohamed-saudi-national-day/" target="_blank">on its 94th anniversary</a>. President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohamed</a> wrote on X: "On the occasion of Saudi National Day, I extend my congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the people of Saudi Arabia. “United by deeply rooted bonds of friendship, our countries share a vision for the progress and prosperity of people throughout the region, and together we look to the future with ambition and confidence.” Saudi National Day celebrations began in all major cities across the kingdom on Friday, September 20. Celebrations include firework displays, live music and air shows across major cities while streets, schools and universities, as well as public and private spaces, will be display the green Saudi <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2022/11/07/why-are-so-many-arab-flags-red-green-black-and-white/" target="_blank">flag</a>. The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced Sunday, September 22, and Monday, September 23, as official holidays.