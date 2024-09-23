UAE President hails ‘deep bonds of friendship’ on Saudi Arabia’s 94th National Day

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/29/president-sheikh-mohamed-arrives-in-china-for-state-visit/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> has hailed the UAE's deep bonds of friendship with Saudi Arabia as the country marks its 94th National Day. “On the occasion of Saudi National Day, I extend my congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the people of Saudi Arabia,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on social media. “United by deeply rooted bonds of friendship, our countries share a vision for the progress and prosperity of people throughout the region, and together we look to the future with ambition and confidence.” The UAE marks Saudi Arabia's 94th National Day on Monday to honour the strong ties between the two countries. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also congratulated <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">Saudi Arabia</a>'s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/king-salman/" target="_blank">King Salman</a> and highlighted the “solid relations … based on a long history of co-operation and an ambitious vision to achieve a more advanced and prosperous future for their people”. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and chairman of the Dubai Media Council, attended a special reception hosted by the Saudi Consulate General in Dubai to mark the occasion. “We extend our congratulations to the Kingdom, wishing them continued success in their journey towards prosperity and greatness. We also reaffirm the strong and enduring ties between our two nations,” he wrote on social media. Over the past decade, non-oil trade between the two nations saw significant growth, increasing by approximately 69 per cent to about Dh135 billion ($36.75 billion) last year compared to Dh79.9 billion in 2013, according to data from the UAE Ministry of Economy. According to data from Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics, the trade volume between the UAE and Saudi Arabia during the first half of this year reached $17.53 billion, a growth rate of 22.50 per cent compared to $14.31 billion during the same period last year. The UAE's exports to Saudi Arabia increased by 10.26 per cent to $6.80 billion in the first half of this year, compared to $6.16 billion in the same period of last year, while the UAE's imports from Saudi Arabia amounted to $10.73 billion in the first half of this year, compared to $8.15 billion in the first half of last year. In 2016, the two countries established the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council to advance the integrated economic system.