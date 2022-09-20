Priyanka Chopra heads to New York for UN General Assembly with baby Malti in tow

Actress and Unicef Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra was one of the speakers at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Monday. Chopra, who shared the stage with a number of high-profile speakers including Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the UN, was accompanied by her daughter Malti Marie, who's only aged 9 months.

Chopra took part in two sessions at the Assembly, one on the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and the other on Transforming Education Summit.

For the first session, Chopra spoke right after a special presentation by the team behind Expo 2020 Dubai, who gave attendees a taste of the projection at Al Wasl Dome to spread the message of sustainability.

"We've been inspired by the breathtaking projections created by Expo 2020 that you have been surrounded by," Chopra said, before urging leaders to keep their promise to deliver the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

"As we all know, all is not well with our world. But these crises did not happen by chance... they can be fixed with a plan. We have that plan," she said.

In between sessions Chopra spent time with daughter Malti, sharing a snippet of the baby playing with her on her Instagram Stories.

Chopra and husband Nick Jonas, who married in 2018, announced in January that they'd welcome their first child, a daughter, via surrogacy. In April, it was revealed that they'd named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

At the UN General Assembly, Chopra also shared the stage with poet Amanda Gorman, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai as well as Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate, who's recently been appointed a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador.

"Walking through the gates of the United Nations this morning to speak at UNGA for the second time, as a proud representative of Unicef, gave me real pause," Chopra shared on Instagram later in the day.

"Today was all about action, ambition, and hope. It was about what we must do together to make the SDGs a reality, and we don’t have a moment to lose."