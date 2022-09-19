Kpop group Blackpink call for climate action ahead of UN General Assembly

South Korean pop group Blackpink on Monday called for action against climate change ahead of the UN General Assembly in New York this week.

The comments mark a year since the group became advocates for the UN's Sustainable Development Goals — the first Asian act to earn the title — for the Cop26 climate conference last year

“All of us deserve a world abundant of nature, energy and livelihood. We, Blackpink, have embarked on our journey to learn and act now,” the group, dressed all in black, say in the video, shared by the UN on Twitter.

“Will you join us?”

"Let’s take a moment to learn about our planet and what we can do to make it better."



-- @SDGAdvocates @BLACKPINK calling on everyone, everywhere, to join them & commit to #ClimateAction.



Here's how you can #ActNow: https://t.co/JBHzdVBgpU pic.twitter.com/UHax6ydK2y — United Nations (@UN) September 19, 2022

The video was shown at the annual Sustainable Development Goals Moment on Monday, which kicks off the UN meeting.

The UN General Assembly, UNGA, will be held in person for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, bringing together representatives from 193 states and the UN's headquarters.

The girl band are not the first popular K-pop band to be involved with the annual meeting. In 2021, more than one million tuned in to watch the seven members of BTS give a speech about the issues and hopes the younger generation are facing.

The male group, acting in their diplomatic role as “special presidential envoy for future generations and culture” for South Korea, also showed a music video that inspired dancing in the assembly hall. They announced in June that they would be separating after a “rough patch”, but hoped to return in the future.

Blackpink, on the other hand, are going from strength to strength. They just released their highly anticipated second album, Born Pink, after the success of The Album in 2020.

Band member Lisa last month became the first female solo artist to win the Best K-Pop award at the MTV Video Music Awards.