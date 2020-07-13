'Worse and worse': WHO chief issues grim warning on coronavirus crisis

wo14 JUL regional CV A cleaner sanitises a walkway leading to the hotel rooms at Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche Hotel. Victor Besa / The National (Victor Besa / The National)

The coronavirus pandemic will worsen unless countries follow strict healthcare precautions, the World Health Organisation warned on Monday.

"Let me be blunt, too many countries are headed in the wrong direction, the virus remains public enemy number one," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing from the UN agency's headquarters in Geneva.

"If basics are not followed, the only way this pandemic is going to go – it is going to get worse and worse and worse."

Global infections stand at 13 million, with more than half a million deaths.

Mr Tedros, whose leadership of the crisis has been heavily criticised by US President Donald Trump, said that of 230,000 new cases on Sunday, 80 per cent were from 10 nations, and half from just two countries. The United States and Brazil are the countries worst hit, with more than 4 million cases between them.

"There will be no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future ... There is a lot to be concerned about," Mr Tedros said in some of his strongest comments of recent weeks.

He said the WHO had still not received formal notification of the US pullout from the organisation announced by Mr Trump. The US president says the WHO pandered to China, where the Covid-19 disease was first detected, at the start of the crisis.

Mr Trump, who wore a protective face mask for the first time in public at the weekend, has himself been accused by political opponents of not taking the coronavirus seriously enough, something he denies.

A WHO advance team has gone to China to investigate the origins of the new coronavirus, first discovered in the city of Wuhan. The team's members are in quarantine, as per standard procedure, before they begin work with Chinese scientists, WHO emergencies head Mike Ryan said.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

'Manmarziyaan' (Colour Yellow Productions, Phantom Films)

Director: Anurag Kashyap​​​​​​​

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal​​​​​​​

Rating: 3.5/5

Squads India (for first three ODIs) Kohli (capt), Rohit, Rahul, Pandey, Jadhav, Rahane, Dhoni, Pandya, Axar, Kuldeep, Chahal, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar, Umesh, Shami. Australia Smith (capt), Warner, Agar, Cartwright, Coulter-Nile, Cummins, Faulkner, Finch, Head, Maxwell, Richardson, Stoinis, Wade, Zampa.

