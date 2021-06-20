World Refugee Day 2021: Afghan refugees in Peshawar - in pictures

An Afghan refugee boy at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan. World Refugee Day is marked annually on June 20. EPA

An Afghan man transports plants on the outskirts of Peshawar. Some refugees depend on international aid, while others start a new life after fleeing conflict, changing everything from their occupation to their social status. EPA

Afghan children gather outside tents in the Afghan Basti area outside Lahore, Pakistan. AFP

Children play in the refugee camp on the outskirts of Lahore. More than 82.4 million people around the world are without homes, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees says. AFP

An Afghan child in Afghan Basti. The number of refugees, asylum seekers and internally displaced people has more than tripled in the past decade. AFP

Afghan refugees in Peshawar. More than 73 per cent of refugees live in neighbouring countries, the UNHCR says. EPA

An Afghan girl in Peshawar. The UNHCR says an increasing number of refugees live in urban settings outside refugee camps. EPA

Children account for 34.6 million, or 42 per cent, of all displaced people. AFP

About 2.7 million refugees come from Afghanistan, the UNHCR says. EPA