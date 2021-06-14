Meet the sniffer dogs detecting Covid-19 variants

With her glossy brown coat and glistening teeth, sniffer dog Sky may be the most unlikely of weapons in Lebanon’s fight against the coronavirus.

The country is in a remarkable lull of coronavirus cases. As summer approaches, life is largely back to normal, and cases and hospitalisations caused by the virus continue to drop.

Vaccinations continue at a steady, if underwhelming rate. The fear that the healthcare system might collapse under the weight of Covid-19 cases has largely abated.

But variants of the disease are causing concern, particularly the Delta, previously known as the Indian variant. It has caused the UK to extend its lockdown by four weeks, and other countries may be forced to do the same.

Doctors in Beirut fear that the country could be vulnerable to another peak next year, should Delta begin to proliferate here.

Yet there is a secret weapon against new variants of the virus – canines like Sky.

The dogs' sense of smell is so finely tuned, they can pick up the difference between a standard strain of Covid and new variants such as Delta, says Riad Sarkis, the French-Lebanese doctor behind the programme.

“We know that there are variants because the dogs give us a new reaction, and we knew from this reaction there is something different,” he said, a year after retraining his sniffer dogs to seek out the virus.

“Our dogs are able to detect specifically all kinds of Covid-19."

The dogs were initially trained for other purposes, detecting everything from explosives to narcotics.

More than 12 years ago, Dr Sarkis started researching their ability to sniff out cancer. The results were electrifying.

When the pandemic hit, he immediately switched his research efforts – could dogs detect Covid-19? It turned out they could, and with more accuracy than a PCR test, Dr Sarkis claims.

Now he has retrained them once again – to sniff out the Covid variants which threaten to prolong the pandemic.

The dogs can be trained in just two months, and after that, can sniff out Covid variants in a matter of seconds, trainers say – far quicker than the hours-long wait for results from a swab test.

Imagine the dogs sniffing out a line of arriving airport passengers in minutes, no waiting for results, no 24-hour delay in knowing which travellers may be bringing in unwanted souvenirs.

“I’m happy that we were able to succeed, just as we did in detecting explosives, and uncovering terrorism,” said Carlo Selman, who helps to train the dogs.

“Today we are uncovering the terror of this pandemic.”