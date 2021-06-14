Coronavirus: Indian variant found in Kuwait, says health ministry

Kuwait has detected cases of the Indian variant of the coronavirus, officials said on Monday.

The variant, also known as Delta, was first spotted in India last October. It is appearing to spread more easily than other variants detected since the outbreak began in March 2020.

“Kuwait’s health ministry periodically conducts genetic tests for coronavirus to know the type of patterns of mutations that are in the country,” health ministry spokesman, Abdullah Al Sanad said in a statement to KUNA, the state news agency.

“The testing would then open up prospects for co-operation with the international community to unify efforts to combat the virus,” he said.

He pointed out that the delta mutant has been detected in more than 62 countries.

Kuwait reported 1,512 new Covid-19 cases and three related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total infection to 327,963 and fatalities to 1,820.

Mr Al Sanad urged all citizens and residents to abide by health measures set to combat the virus.

