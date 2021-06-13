Coronavirus: Kuwait and Bahrain praise Saudi Arabia’s decision to restrict Hajj

Kuwait and Bahrain on Sunday welcomed Saudi Arabia’s move to limit this year’s holy pilgrimage of Hajj to citizens and residents due to the threat posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The kingdom announced on Friday that pilgrim numbers will be limited to 60,000 due to the recent global spread of the so-called Delta variant of Covid-19, also referred to as the Indian variant.

Saudi Arabia has said that only residents and citizens will be permitted to perform Hajj.

“Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry applauds Saudi Arabia’s huge and appreciated efforts in the service of Hajj and Umrah to ensure their safety,” Kuwait’s local news agency, Kuna, said.

“The ministry commends Riyadh’s support towards scientific endeavours aimed at tackling the Covid-19 pandemic,” the agency said.

The pilgrimage is expected to start around July 17 and the latest measurements were set out by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

It was taken in light of the emergence of new mutations of the virus, the ministry said.

Only people between the ages of 18 and 65 who have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior and are free of chronic diseases will be allowed to perform Hajj this year, the ministry said.

Prior to the outbreak of the virus, millions of Muslims were expected to perform the pilgrimage.

In 2019, nearly 2.5 million pilgrims visit the holy city of Makkah to perform Hajj, but last year the kingdom limited the Hajj to about 1,000 residents.

Bahrain’s Minister of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Sheikh Khaled Al Khalifa, said the decision made by Saudi Arabia is to preserve Hajj, which comes in support of international requirements to combat the pandemic.

“The Kingdom of Bahrain affirms its continuous support towards Saudi Arabia in all the decisions and measures it takes to ensure the safety, security and health of pilgrims,” Sheikh Khaled said.

The minister praised Riyadh’s efforts in ensuring pilgrims can perform Hajj in a “safe and reassuring environment.”

On June 7 Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa announced an extension of its harsh lockdown measures put in place to curb the spread of the pandemic, which will be re-assessed on June 25.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said Riyadh's decision demonstrates its commitment to combating the pandemic.

“It is an extension of the Kingdom’s success in organising the Hajj ritual last season in accordance with all the precautionary and preventive measures which has effectively contributed to reducing the negative effects of the pandemic and preventing its spread,” said the OIC’s Secretary-General Yousef bin Ahmed Al Othaimeen.

Mr Al Othaimeen praised the kingdom’s “care towards the health and safety of it’s pilgrims.”

Saudi Arabia has so far recorded more than 460,000 coronavirus infections, including 7,536 deaths.

The Health Ministry says it administered more than 15 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine among its population of more than 34 million.