'May this day bring peace': President Sheikh Mohamed sends Christmas wishes to UAE and global citizens

President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday wished everyone celebrating in the UAE and around the world a Merry Christmas.

Sheikh Mohamed delivered an optimistic message on social media on Christmas Day, where he called for people to find peace, joy and harmony during the festive season.

The UAE leader's warm words came as tens of thousands of Christians went to churches across the Emirates to take part in traditional services.

“I extend my warmest regards to all those celebrating Christmas in the UAE and around the world,” he wrote on X. “May this day bring peace, joy, and harmony to you and your loved ones.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, shared similar sentiments on the occasion, also taking to X.

“We extend our congratulations to the Christian brothers in the United Arab Emirates and throughout the world on the occasion of the glorious Christmas,” he wrote. “And on this blessed occasion, we look forward to the prevalence of values of peace, fraternity, and human coexistence, and to the strengthening of the values of mercy and love among all the peoples of the world.”

