President Sheikh Mohamed called for Christmas Day to bring peace, joy, and harmony. UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed called for Christmas Day to bring peace, joy, and harmony. UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed called for Christmas Day to bring peace, joy, and harmony. UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed called for Christmas Day to bring peace, joy, and harmony. UAE Presidential Court

News

UAE

'May this day bring peace': President Sheikh Mohamed sends Christmas wishes to UAE and global citizens

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also shares season's greetings

The National

December 25, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday wished everyone celebrating in the UAE and around the world a Merry Christmas.

Sheikh Mohamed delivered an optimistic message on social media on Christmas Day, where he called for people to find peace, joy and harmony during the festive season.

The UAE leader's warm words came as tens of thousands of Christians went to churches across the Emirates to take part in traditional services.

“I extend my warmest regards to all those celebrating Christmas in the UAE and around the world,” he wrote on X. “May this day bring peace, joy, and harmony to you and your loved ones.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, shared similar sentiments on the occasion, also taking to X.

“We extend our congratulations to the Christian brothers in the United Arab Emirates and throughout the world on the occasion of the glorious Christmas,” he wrote. “And on this blessed occasion, we look forward to the prevalence of values of peace, fraternity, and human coexistence, and to the strengthening of the values of mercy and love among all the peoples of the world.”

Towering concerns
The specs
Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six
Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm
Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm
Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual
Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km
On sale: Available to order now
Price: From Dh801,800
Thor%3A%20Love%20and%20Thunder%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Taika%20Waititi%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Chris%20Hemsworth%2C%20Natalie%20Portman%2C%20Christian%20Bale%2C%20Russell%20Crowe%2C%20Tessa%20Thompson%2C%20Taika%20Waititi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Tamkeen's offering
  • Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3
  • Option 2: 50% across three years
  • Option 3: 30% across five years 
Mobile phone packages comparison
The&nbsp;specs

Engine: 3.8-litre V6

Power: 295hp at 6,000rpm

Torque: 355Nm at 5,200rpm

Transmission: 8-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 10.7L/100km

Price: Dh179,999-plus

On sale: now 

Updated: December 25, 2025, 6:15 AM
Sheikh Mohamed bin ZayedChristmas 2025