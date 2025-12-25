UAE's Christians mark Christmas Day with services in scores of languages

Christmas is a time that brings hope in a world still so shaken by turmoil and war, Christians have been told at services in the UAE.
Hundreds of thousands are attending Christmas masses in languages including English, Arabic, Hindi and Tagalog at churches from Abu Dhabi to Ras Al Khaimah.
From midnight mass to dozens of services on Thursday (Christmas Day), family and friends have gathered for one of the most important dates in the Christian calendar.
At St Joseph’s Cathedral in Abu Dhabi, the church complex thronged with people for midnight mass.
Bishop Paolo Martinelli, Apostolic Vicar of Southern Arabia, told the Roman Catholic congregation that Christmas is a moment of huge hope “in this world still so shaken by turmoil and war”.
And that Jesus was born in a “hut of humility” was important to remember.
“He did not want to impose himself through force and violence, as we often see the powerful of this world do, but he chose the path of humility so that we might welcome him freely and not out of fear. This child born in a stable is the hope of the world. He brings us light, peace and reconciliation.”
Christmas Eve Mass in Abu Dhabi - in pictures
According to the Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia, a territorial jurisdiction of the Catholic Church covering UAE, Oman and Yemen, about 800,000 of the faithful will gather in the parishes across the different countries for all Christmas services, with 200,000 at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubai alone.
The faithful turned out as early as 5.30am at the church in Oud Metha for the first mass on Christmas Day.
So large were the crowds that screens were set up outside the church and people filled the compound so all could attend.
Across the UAE, churches have been decorated for the festive season.
And tree lighting ceremonies, carol services and special devotional masses have made this Christmas in the UAE one to remember.
Fr Kent Middleton, chaplain at St Luke Anglican Church in Ras Al Khaimah, told the faithful that Christmas is a time when light shines in darkness. Hundreds are expected there for Christmas services.
“At a time when many feel the strain of uncertainty, division and loneliness, Christmas invites us to rediscover what truly matters: kindness given freely, reconciliation pursued boldly and care extended to both neighbour and stranger alike,” said Fr Middleton.
“May this holy season bring for us moments of stillness, unexpected joy, and the assurance that small acts of goodness can brighten even the darkest of places. Through our Christmas celebrations and the new year ahead, may peace fill our hearts and our homes.”
In his general Christmas message for all that was sent on Wednesday, Bishop Martinelli said he hoped this Christmas would bring peace.
“Please, offer a gesture of peace today within your families, exchange a sign of peace with a friend, an acquaintance and even with those with whom you may had some rough experience. Because today, Jesus, our hope, the prince of peace was born,” he said.
“May this Christmas bring peace among the peoples in war and consolation to the afflicted.”
