Key deadline passes for Israel resolution after US veto of 'humanitarian pause'

The deadline for Washington's amendment period for its UN Security Council resolution on Israel came and went on Sunday morning, amid reports that it was extended.

The original deadline was set for 10am Eastern and as of the afternoon there were no confirmed updates from the US mission.

Al Jazeera, citing unnamed sources, had said that multiple Middle East missions to the UN had been pushing for a deadline extension.

The US Mission to the UN declined to comment on the state of negotiations on the resolution.

Sources say many countries, including @UAEMissionToUN, @RussiaUN, @MaltaUNMission, and @swiss_un are asking @USUN for an extention to the 10 am (NY Time) deadline for comments on Oct. 22. Some want it pushed back to afternoon, others to Monday Oct 23. — Rami Ayari (@Raminho) October 22, 2023

The US proposed on Saturday a draft UN Security Council resolution that condemns Hamas and advocates for Israel's right to defend itself – with no calls for a ceasefire.

It calls for the protection of civilians – including those who are trying to get to safety – and says that states must comply with international law when responding to “terrorist attacks”, and urges the “continuous, sufficient and unhindered” delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip.

Washington last week vetoed a Brazilian-drafted text that would have called for humanitarian pauses in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants, to allow aid access to Gaza.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield justified Wednesday's veto by telling the council more time was needed for diplomacy on the ground.