US circulates draft UN resolution on Israel's right to defend itself

The US on Saturday circulated the text of a draft UN Security Council resolution that emphasises Israel’s right to defend itself and calling for a two-state solution.

The resolution comes after the US vetoed a Brazil-drafted text on Wednesday calling for “humanitarian pauses” in the Israel-Hamas conflict to allow humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip.

Washington blocked the measure, which would otherwise have passed, with 12 Security Council members supporting it, because it made no mention that Israel had a right to defend itself.

The four-page US-drafted resolution, seen by The National, reaffirms “Israel’s inherent right of individual or collective self-defence as reflected in Article 51 of the Charter”, and notes that, in responding to terrorist attacks, member states must comply with all their obligations under international law.

It states that “Iran must cease the export of all arms and related materiel to armed militias and terrorist groups threatening peace and security across the region, including Hamas”.

The motion stresses that: “Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination” and urges support for “diplomatic efforts to achieve a comprehensive peace based on the vision of a region where two democratic states, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace with secure and recognised borders as envisioned in its prior resolutions”.

In an interview on the Solovyov Live TV channel, Russia’s UN deputy ambassador Dmitry Polyansky said Moscow intends to hold another Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the war between Israel and militant group Hamas.

