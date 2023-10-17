US House to vote on speaker as Jim Jordan looks to win post

The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on electing a new speaker, two weeks after the ousting of then-speaker Kevin McCarthy thrust the lower chamber into disarray.

Jim Jordan, US Representative from Ohio, is the new front-runner for the position after winning the Republican nomination for speaker last week. Still, he appears to be short of the votes needed to win the gavel.

With House Republicans holding a narrow 221-212 majority, Mr Jordan can afford to lose only a few votes to win the speakership.

But holdouts still remain, making Mr Jordan's task a challenging one even with the endorsement of former president Donald Trump.

“We’ve got a few more people to talk to, listen to,” the Associated Press reported Mr Jordan as saying after a closed-door meeting on Monday night.

Congress has been left paralysed in the weeks it has been without a House speaker. The House of Representatives is unable to pass any legislation or direct any funding.

The new speaker already would have faced the challenge of keeping the government open and decide on future funding for Ukraine. But the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East has made the timing even more critical.

The White House has warned it must pass a financial package for Israel after the country was attacked by Hamas on October 7. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who led a delegation to Israel this past weekend, said the upper chamber would work quickly to pass an emergency supplemental package that would help Israel defend itself.

“I know that the House is in disarray, but we cannot wait for them – the needs are too great,” Mr Schumer said in a post on X.

The White House has floated the possibility of tying a funding package to Israel with aid for Ukraine. Mr Jordan was non-committal when asked if he would support that idea.