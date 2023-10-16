Biden warns against Gaza occupation as he considers Israel trip

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

US President Joe Biden has said long-term Israeli occupation of Gaza would be a “big mistake”, as he considers accepting an invitation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Israel.

In an interview with 60 Minutes – which was conducted last week but broadcast on Sunday – Mr Biden said he was confident Israel would act within the law as the country prepares for a ground offensive in Gaza in response to the Hamas attack last week.

“I'm confident that there's going to be an ability for the innocents in Gaza to be able to have access to medicine, food and water,” Mr Biden said.

The densely populated Gaza Strip has been bombarded by Israeli air strikes since last week and basic resources such as water, fuel and food are scarce.

More than 2,700 people have been killed in Gaza so far, the majority of whom are women and children. The Hamas attacks on Israel left 1,300 people dead.

The US has been seeking to contain the conflict from spreading in the Middle East. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Monday to meet Mr Netanyahu after holding meetings in Egypt and Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington has held back-channel discussions with Tehran to warn Iran against entering the conflict. The US has also sent a second aircraft carrier to the eastern Mediterranean as a message of deterrence.

When asked about his message to Hezbollah and Iran on the potential of the conflict escalating, Mr Biden responded: “Don't. Don't, don't, don't.”

Antony Blinken says Egypt's Rafah border crossing will reopen

Mr Biden also cautioned against the potential long-term Israeli occupation of Gaza.

“I think it'd be a big mistake,” he said.

“Hamas and the extreme elements of Hamas don't represent all the Palestinian people. And I think that it would be a mistake for Israel to occupy Gaza.”

He also reaffirmed his support of Israel and its aim to eliminate Hamas entirely, and said he still believes in the pathway to a Palestinian state.

But as to whether that is achievable in the immediate term, Mr Biden was less positive.

“Not now. But I think Israel understands that a significant portion of the Palestinian people cannot share the views of Hamas and Hezbollah,” he said.

Mr Biden also believes the effort to establish ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia is not over yet.

The US President on Monday cancelled his planned trip to Colorado to remain in Washington so he can participate in national security meetings, the White House said, increasing speculation that he could visit Israel this week.

Should he visit Israel, his presence would show continued US support for its ally and could serve as a warning to anyone seeking to widen the conflict.

Meanwhile, Congress returned to session on Monday with the task of quickly passing legislation that would direct financial assistance to Israel. However, that remains impossible at the moment without a speaker in the House of Representatives.