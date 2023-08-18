US brings South Korea and Japan closer together in landmark Camp David summit

US President Joe Biden is hosting the leaders of South Korea and Japan at Camp David on Friday for a historic summit that will aim to warm relations between Washington's strongest Indo-Pacific allies whose relationship has been historically strained.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Washington on Thursday afternoon for talks aimed at celebrating “a new chapter in their trilateral relationship as they reaffirm their strong bonds of friendship”, the White House said.

Among the expected deliverables is a commitment to a “duty to consult” in the event of a security crisis affecting any of their countries, senior White House officials told reporters on Thursday.

That also includes investments in technology to support a “state-of-the-art trilateral hotline” ready to be engaged in “moments of crisis and uncertainty”, the White House added.

The officials said that the agreement does not “infringe upon” each country's right to defend itself.

“But what we are building here is a common security framework that increasingly will give our leaders and our top national security officials the incentive to work closely together,” one official said.

Washington highlighted the importance of the summit's setting, Camp David, which has served as the backdrop for meetings between Israeli and Palestinian delegations as well as key conferences aimed at ending the Second World War.

“That venue is reserved for only the most important and significant such meetings,” the White House official added.

The warming of relations between Seoul and Tokyo, American allies with deep-rooted and enduring grievances stemming back to Japan's colonial legacy in the Korean peninsula, is significant for Washington's Indo-Pacific alliance structure against rival China.

Rahm Emanuel, Washington's ambassador to Japan, made that wider context clear at a Wednesday Brookings Institute roundtable.

“This is a fundamental advancement of America's interests. China's entire strategy is based on the premise that America's number one and number two ally in the region [Japan and South Korea] can't get together and get on the same page,” Mr Emmanuel said.

“That's fundamentally different now.”

Mr Emmanuel added: “Our message is we're a permanent Pacific power and presence and you can bet long on America. China's message is we're the rising power, they're declining, either get in line or you're going to get the Philippine treatment,” referring to recent tension between Beijing and Manila in the South China Sea.

But the White House on Thursday emphasised that the trilateral summit is “really not going to be centrally focused” on Beijing messaging, rather on the partnership building between China and Seoul, a White House official added on background.

Mr Yoon and Mr Kishida already met earlier this month in the first bilateral summit between South Korean and Japanese leaders in more than a decade, in what has been welcomed by both sides as a step towards reconciliation.

Mira Rapp-Hooper, the White House National Security Council's senior director for East Asia and Oceania, told the Brookings Institute roundtable on Wednesday: “We have two particular leaders meeting their moment, and we do believe we have a new chapter and a new beginning as a result of those things.”

American officials say they see a unique and historic moment of alignment between the two Asian nations and the US, with one saying during the Thursday press call: “I don't think I've ever been involved in a series of preparations in which the alignment between the three governments was so clear and straightforward.”