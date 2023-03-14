Aukus deal: US, UK and Australia unveil nuclear submarine plans

The leaders of the US, UK and Australia announced on Monday that Canberra will acquire a conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine after talks between the countries' leaders in California.

US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gathered at a San Diego naval centre to further detail the Aukus security partnership, announced in September 2021.

The deal aims to deepen defence ties, as China expands its influence across the Indo-Pacific.

“For more than a century, our three nations have stood shoulder to shoulder, along with other allies and partners, to help sustain peace, stability and prosperity around the world,” the alliance said in a joint statement on Monday.

“The steps we are announcing today will help us to advance these mutually beneficial objectives in the decades to come.”

Mr Biden, Mr Albanese and Mr Sunak on Monday praised the agreement.

Defence officials from the three countries and US Congressional representatives celebrated in the audience.

"This is a genuine trilateral undertaking," Mr Albanese said. "All three nations stand ready to contribute and all three nations stand ready to benefit.

"I look out from here today and I see new frontiers … through Aukus, we turn ourselves to face the future."

Aukus is a trilateral security pact between Australia, the UK, and the US. Reuters

He said the new subs would be "Australian sovereign", "built by Australians, commanded by the Royal Australian Navy, and sustained by Australian workers in Australian shipyards".

Mr Biden said: "The hard work of enhancing deterrence and promoting stability is going to affect the prospects of peace for decades to come."

He repeated that the submarines would be nuclear-powered, and not nuclear-armed.

"This first project is only the beginning … the United State could not ask for two better friends or partners," Mr Biden said.

Mr Sunak said the submarines would be "truly interoperable" as the Royal Navy will operate the same submarines as the RAN, sharing parts with the US Navy.

"We will raise our standards of nuclear non-proliferation," he said. "This is a powerful partnership. For the first time ever, it will mean three fleets of submarines working together across both the Atlantic and Pacific."

The White House announced the alliance had “identified the optimal pathway” to provide Australia with conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines, which included the acquisition of a fleet of British-built subs that incorporate US technology.

Nuclear-powered submarines would give Australia's navy far greater force and strategic strength, as the subs can remain at sea for months.

Before the announcement, China warned that Aukus could set off an arms race and accused the three countries of setting back work on nuclear non-proliferation.

“We urge the US, the UK and Australia to abandon the Cold War mentality and zero-sum games, honour international obligations in good faith and do more things that are conducive to regional peace and stability,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in Beijing, AFP reported.

A senior White House official “rejected the idea” that Washington was trying to “contain” Beijing, and said “the fundamental purpose” of the pact is to “enhance deterrence and support security and stability in the Indo-Pacific”.

“We believe that [the Indo-Pacific] is increasingly being challenged in under threat not only by developments in China, but other countries like North Korea and Russia,” another official added.

The US had previously shared its submarine technology only with Britain, in the late 1950s.

While the submarines will be nuclear-powered, Australia has made it clear it does not intend to try to obtain nuclear weapons.

Charles Edel, the Australia chairman at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said that the US through Aukus was strengthening two of its closest allies and seeking to convince China “that it is no longer operating in a permissive security environment”.

“Each nation has a slightly different rationale for Aukus but it largely boils down to China,” he said at an event hosted by the centre.

China “was not mentioned when Aukus was first announced, although the exponential growth of Beijing's military power and its more aggressive views over the past decade were the clear animating force behind it”, Mr Edel said.

Aukus infuriated Paris, as it caused Australia to abruptly scrap a $66 billion deal to buy French conventional submarines.

Mr Biden pitched a major boost in submarine production in a budget proposal last week.