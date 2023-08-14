North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for 'drastic' increase in arms production

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has called for a major military armament campaign to prepare his country for “total war," in a country that already has one of the largest armed forces in the world.

The leader made the remarks during a tour of the country’s missile facilities on Sunday, ahead of a meeting between leaders of the US, Japan and South Korea, saying his country needed to “drastically” increase production of missiles and their launchers.

Last week, he said he wanted the armed forces to be "perfectly ready" for a potential conflict.

Transport launchers for tactical missiles in a munitions factory at an undisclosed location in North Korea. AFP

North Korea already has one of the largest artillery forces in the world, thought by the US defence think tank Rand to possess around 6,000 rocket launch systems and guns, with other estimates putting the total as high as 10,000.

A 2020 Rand study said the North could inflict 10,000 casualties every hour during an artillery bombardment on its southern neighbour.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency said Mr Kim “set forth an important goal to drastically boost the existing missile production capacity,” adding that he called on workers to step up production to aid in front-line defences and strategic weapons systems.

Mr Kim reportedly called for the country to build more mobile missile launcher systems, including nuclear-capable systems, which are harder to locate after launching their weapons due to their mobility.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden plan to discuss practical co-operation measures to jointly respond to the North Korean nuclear and missile threats when they meet at Camp David on Friday, Kim Tae-hyo, a South Korean National Security Council official, told reporters on Sunday.

The three countries have increased information sharing on North Korean missile launches to better track rockets and are looking to boost joint military drills among the three, Kyodo News of Japan reported last week.

The US and Japan are expected to announce an agreement to jointly develop missile interceptors for hypersonic weapons during the meeting, the Yomiuri newspaper reported, citing several people in government.