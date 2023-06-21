Banging noises of 'inconclusive' origin as Titanic submersible search continues

Banging sounds heard in the vicinity of a submersible that went missing while visiting the wreck of the Titanic are “inconclusive” and further attempts to detect additional noises have been unsuccessful, the US Coast Guard said on Wednesday.

Noises were heard by a Canadian P-3 Orion surveillance aircraft on Tuesday and again on Wednesday morning, Capt Jamie Frederick of the US Coast Guard said at a press conference in Boston.

“We need to have hope, but I can't tell you what the noises are … It's inconclusive,” he said.

Additional scans by two remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs) listening for sounds in the area had yielded “negative results”, he added.

The submersible, named Titan, lost communication with tour operators on Sunday while about 700km south of St John’s, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada.

Carl Hartsfield of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution told reporters that it is difficult to discern between human-made sounds and natural sounds including sea animals.

"The noises have been described as banging noises," he said. "But again, [analysts] have to put the whole picture together in context and they have to eliminate potential manmade sources other than the Titan.

"There are a lot of vessels in the area and they each make noise. So all of that has to be eliminated."

Five surface vessels are searching for the Titan, with another five expected to join within 48 hours, Capt Frederick said.

The mini-sub was designed to remain underwater for 96 hours, giving its occupants until Thursday morning before the air supply runs out, if the craft is still intact.

Experts have suggested it is possible they could survive a little longer than the initial 96 hours if they take turns sleeping and expend minimal breaths by not talking.

Capt Frederick said the five people on the Titan - four tourists and the sub's pilot - have "limited rations" aboard.

