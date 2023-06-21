'Banging' heard during search for missing Titanic submarine

Underwater noises have been detected by a Canadian aircraft during the search for a submersible that went missing on Sunday while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic, the US Coast Guard has said.

It was thought to have less than 30 hours of air remaining on Wednesday.

"Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area. As a result, ROV (remotely operated vehicle) operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises," the US Coast Guard's First District said on its official Twitter page.

The ROV searches had so far not yielded results, but would continue, the military branch said, adding that data from the Canadian aircraft had been shared with US Navy experts to inform future search plans.

Search efforts were relocated after noises were detected by the Canadian P-3 aircraft.

The coastguard did not give details on the nature of the sounds, but CNN and Rolling Stone magazine, citing internal US government communications, independently reported late on Tuesday that “banging” sounds had been heard at 30-minute intervals.

Those aboard the submersible on a tourist expedition that costs $250,000 per person include British billionaire Hamish Harding, 58, who lives in Dubai, and Pakistani-born businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, with his son Suleman, 19, who are both British citizens.

As well as an international array of ships and planes, an underwater robot had begun to search near the Titanic and there was a push to get salvage equipment to the scene in case the sub is found, AP reported.

Three C-17 transport planes from the US military have been used to move a commercial submersible and support equipment from Buffalo, New York, to St John’s, Newfoundland, to aid in the search, the US Air Mobility Command said.

The Canadian military said it provided a patrol aircraft and two surface ships, including one that specialises in dive medicine.

Authorities reported the carbon-fibre vessel overdue Sunday night, setting off the search in waters about 700km south of St John’s.

Pilot Stockton Rush, the CEO of the company leading the expedition, was at the helm.

Richard Garriott de Cayeux, president of the New York-based Explorers Club, which has members on board the submarine, said on Twitter that “data from the field” had given the club fresh hope.

“We understand that likely signs of life have been detected at the site,” he said. “We await hopefully good news.”

The UK ocean liner Titanic struck an iceberg and sank on its maiden voyage in April 1912.

Its wreck lies about 1,450km east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and 644km south of St John's, Newfoundland.

US and Canadian aircraft have searched more than 12,200 square kilometres of open sea, US Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick said on Tuesday.

The Titanic lies 3,810 metres underwater, where no sunlight penetrates. Only specialised equipment can reach such depths without being crushed by the massive water pressure.

In the event of a mid-dive emergency, the pilot would likely have released weights to float back to the surface, Alistair Greig, a marine engineering professor at University College London, told Reuters.

Without communication, locating a van-sized submersible in the vast Atlantic could prove challenging, he said.

The submersible is sealed with bolts from the outside, preventing the occupants from escaping without assistance, even if it surfaces.

If the Titan is on the ocean floor, a rescue effort would be even more challenging due to the extreme conditions more than 3km beneath the surface.

“I think if it's on the seabed, there are so few submarines that are capable of going that deep. And so, therefore, I think it was going to be almost impossible to effect a sub-to-sub rescue,” said Titanic expert Tim Matlin.