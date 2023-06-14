Ex-US soldier pleads guilty to attempting to support ISIS in killing American troops

A former US soldier pleaded guilty on Wednesday to trying to assist ISIS in plans to kill American troops in the Middle East, the Justice Department said.

Cole Bridges, 22, “pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organisation and attempting to murder US military service members based on his efforts to help the Islamic State of Iraq and Al Sham (ISIS) to attack and kill US soldiers in the Middle East”, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Bridges was discovered by an FBI agent posing as an ISIS supporter who had connections with other terror group members in the Middle East.

He is accused of discussing how fighters could better conduct deadly attacks against US troops as well as in public in places such as New York City.

His alleged material support included tips on securing ISIS facilities against US military attacks.

Bridges later shared two videos with the undercover FBI agent that included “himself in his US Army body armour standing in front of a flag often used by ISIS fighters and making a gesture symbolic of support for ISIS” and “[narrating] a propaganda speech in support of the anticipated ambush by ISIS on US troops”.

His sentencing is scheduled to take place on November 2, and he could face up to 40 years in prison.

The US military continues to wage a war against ISIS, and some American citizens have been convicted or sentenced for providing material support for the extremist group.