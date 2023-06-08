War against ISIS is not over, Antony Blinken says in Riyadh

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during his visit to Saudi Arabia that the war against ISIS is not over.

"Extremists are attempting to seize opportunities to launch attacks again," Mr Blinken said in Riyadh following a meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

"We must stay committed to our goals to ensuring stability in the region," he added.

Mr Blinken is in Saudi Arabia on the final day of a three-day trip to the kingdom.

The US has led the global coalition against ISIS since the terrror group seized control of swathes of Iraq and Syria in 2014.